Keonjhar:Director General of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and team leader of National Capacity Building unit (Water Resources Ministry) Akshay Kumar Rout reviewed the progress of the mission in the district at Darbar Hall here Saturdayand asked the district administration to complete the work of toilets within next 10 days.

Collector Ashish Thakre apprised Rout of the mission and the state government’s ‘Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha’ programme. He told Rout that the SBM is being executed on priority basis. Thakre said that BDOs and engineers of the PHED have been asked to complete the toilet works by July 31.

Champua block was declared the first one as free of open defecation. Team leader Rout expressed his pleasure over this fact.

The collector and the PD were asked to carry out block-wise review of Swachh Bharat Mission. All the BDOs have been asked to carry out the toilet construction expeditiously in their respective areas where Swachh Bharat Mission has lagged behind.

Rout also advised the officials for geo-tagging of toilets.

PNN