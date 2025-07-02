Koraput: Normal life in Odisha’s Koraput district was thrown out of gear Wednesday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system, leading to landslides in several areas and affecting train services, officials said.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled two trains, the Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express and the Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Night Express, after a portion of the railway track between Koraput and Jeypore was blocked by landslides.

In a statement, ECoR said that due to incessant rains, landslides occurred between Malliguda-Jarati stations in the Koraput-Kirandul line of Waltair Division.

Railway officials rushed to the site to assess the damage and begin restoration work.

Heavy earth-moving machinery, manpower, and materials have been mobilised. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing,” a railway official said.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour has led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers and streams, submerging roads and disrupting vehicular movement, officials said.

A temporary bridge near Bangalaguda under the Koraput block was submerged early Wednesday, with nearly two feet of water flowing over it.

Road connectivity between Koraput and Rayagada was also snapped due to water flowing over stretches of the highway.

PTI