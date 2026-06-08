Sambalpur: The Congress party and its students’ wing will hold a protest demonstration at Sambalpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, June 10, to demand his resignation over the alleged NEET question paper leak incident, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said Monday.

Das said the protest demonstration in Sambalpur will be held Wednesday under senior Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

“Pradhan has proven his incompetence as several question paper leak incidents have been reported in the past few years during his tenure. He neither resigned from the ministry, taking moral responsibility, nor did the government remove him,” Das said.

The OPCC president also criticised the BJP for protecting him even after lakhs of students were affected by the alleged NEET question paper leak incident.

If the government does not formulate a permanent policy to prevent irregularities like the repeated question paper scandal, the students’ wing of Congress will lodge strong protests, Das said.

The Congress leader said they will organise a peaceful protest June 10, and his party would continue peaceful agitation until Pradhan resigns.