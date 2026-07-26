Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Jyotirmayee Nayak has emerged as the winner of the 16th season of the popular television singing reality show Indian Idol, bringing laurels to the state after a remarkable 10-month journey in the competition.

The 24-year-old singer was declared the champion in the grand finale, while Tanishk Shukla of Jabalpur finished as the first runner-up.

The latest season of Indian Idol was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah. The season, themed Yaadon Ki Playlist, received an overwhelming response from viewers and was extended twice, adding nearly three months to its original schedule.

As the winner, Jyotirmayee received a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. She dedicated her victory to cancer patients who have recovered through music therapy, describing them as her biggest source of inspiration.

Reflecting on her journey, Jyotirmayee said she arrived in Mumbai September 14 last year and spent nearly a year pursuing her dream on the show.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I am happy it ended with the trophy. I never participated thinking about the prize money. My only goal was to give my best performance and earn positive feedback from the judges. Since I never focused on the money, I haven’t yet decided how I will use it, but I will think about it now,” she said.

Jyotirmayee’s victory marks a significant achievement for Odisha on the national stage, with her consistent performances throughout the season earning widespread appreciation from judges and audiences alike.