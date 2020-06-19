New Delhi: Startling news. Ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, were detained by the Chinese Army after the violent clashes June 15. They were released Friday. Among those released were two Majors. The release came after three days of negotiations by a Major General of the Indian Army. All of them are back with the Indian side. The Indian Army did not announce the capture of the soldiers for safety reasons.

In the June 15 clashes, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while 76 were injured. The soldiers were assaulted by the Chinese with iron rods and clubs wrapped in barbed wire laced with nails. The 76 injured are in hospital and are out of danger, the Army had said Thursday.

The Army did not comment on the negotiations that led to the release of the soldiers. The Army however said that all soldiers involved in the clash with the Chinese have now been accounted for. “It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” the Army said. The exact time of the release of those detained was also not mentioned, but sources said they came back to the Indian side early Friday morning.

China has not given any figure but at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured, say army sources.

The last time the Chinese military had taken Indian soldiers captive was in July 1962 after a clash in the same region, Galwan Valley. At least 30 Indian soldiers were killed and several dozens were captured by the Chinese.

Agencies