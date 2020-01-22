Basudevpur: As many as 10 rooms belonging to seven families were reduced to ashes as a massive fire broke out at Balibindha village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district late Tuesday night.

Although no loss of life was reported, properties worth Rs 10 lakh were gutted in the mishap, an official of RI department said.

According to villagers, the fire erupted from one room and it engulfed the nearby houses within a few minutes.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames after being informed about the incident by locals.

The houses belonged to Purnachandra Behera, Jayram Behera, Kailash Behera, Ramakant Behera, Hemant Behera, Subash Chandra Behera, and Duryodhan Behera.

The representative of Bhadrak MP Suresh Chandra Mohanty and former councilor Gangadhar Barik called on the families of the victims Wednesday morning to take stock of the situation. Locals demanded compensation for the affected families.

PNN