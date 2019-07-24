Talcher: In an unfortunate incident, as many as 10 workers were left with serious injuries following a landslide at the open cast mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Bharatpur late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred between 1 am last night when coal blasting was underway. In effect of the blast, a portion of land collapsed causing a landslide and trapping as many as 15 workers, heavy-weight vehicles and equipments.

On intimation, mining officer, district police, fire personnel and social workers reached the spot and began rescue operation.

After a rescue operation of five hours at the mine, the MCL’s security personnel, police and Fire Services staff managed to rescue 10 workers. The injured were rushed to the Central hospital for treatment.

Sources said, the injured got trapped following a landslide due to the blasting for coal exploration. Meanwhile, rescue operations are on at the site as four more workers are believed to be still trapped under the debris.

On the other hand, tension has erupted following the incident. The district administration has deployed adequate number of police keeping in view the unrest among workers.