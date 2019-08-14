Gop: The district administration is yet to complete restoration work of Chandi Brahmapur Primary School in Baniasahi gram panchayat under the block here even though at least 100 days have passed since Cyclone Fani hit the Odisha coast.

At present, the school has only two classrooms left for the students of five classes.

The asbestos roofs of almost all the classrooms of the school were blown away by the May 3 storm. Besides, the tropical storm had damaged windows and doors of the classrooms, sources said.

The state government had asked Puri district administration to restore cyclone-damaged schools in Gop area on a priority basis.

Subsequently, the Rural Development department had come up to repair the school. It had sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for the repair work, sources said.

Till date, the authorities concerned have repaired the roofs of two classrooms only.

“Although the authorities have repaired the roofs of two classrooms of the school, no step has been taken to repair the roofs of remaining classrooms. They have also failed to repair the damaged doors and windows at the school,” said a villager.

Headmistress Satyabhama Mallick said she has no information regarding the restoration work. “The Rural Development department is undertaking the repair work. They can better answer as to why the work has not been completed. It is true that we are facing problems to hold classes for the students,” she added.