Panaji: Goa will be the first state in the country to have 100 per cent piped-water coverage by March 31, 2020, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Friday.

Speaking at a water treatment plant commissioning event organised by the Public Works Department (PWD) in South Goa district, Sawant said till date 87 per cent of houses in Goa are covered with piped water.

“Right now, Goa has 87 per cent piped-water coverage. By March 31 this year, we will increase the coverage to 100 per cent,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said currently only houses located in the wildlife areas are out of coverage of piped-water due to restrictions on construction and carrying out of infrastructure works due to forest and wildlife norms.

“Currently, mostly houses in wildlife areas are not covered with piped-water, but we are planning to install borewells in these areas to ensure that they too get piped-water,” Sawant said.