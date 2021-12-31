Chennai: The Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, a Drones-As-A-Service (DaaS) startup is putting up drone assembly units at Manesar in Haryana’s Gurugram and Tamil Nadu’s Hosur at an outlay of $3 million, said a top company official.

“We completed mapping of over 1,000 villages for Survey of India — Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Svamitva Scheme — to provide digital records of land ownership,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, Garuda Aerospace told IANS.

According to him, the group has completed the digital mapping of Steel Authority of India Ltd’s (SAIL) plants at Durgapur and Burnpur.

“We plan to have 1,000 drones next month. Each assembly unit will have a capacity to make about 50 drones per day. Majority of the drones will be for agriculture usage and the balance will be industrial drones,” Jayaprakash said.

According to Jayaprakash, the company had bagged orders from Survey of India, Central Warehousing Corporation, Vedanta Ltd, Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and others for aerial mapping/survey of their facilities.

The company also got orders for spraying of pesticide across the country for large tracts of land.

IANS