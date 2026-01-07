Bhubaneswar: Termed as a backbone of Odisha’s emergency healthcare system, the 108 Ambulance Service has achieved a milestone of providing free and timely medical assistance to more than 1.5 crore people across the state since its launch in 2013.

Being operational for over 12 years, the service has significantly transformed emergency response in Odisha by ensuring rapid medical transportation, professional pre-hospital care, and reliable access to healthcare facilities—even in the most remote and hard-to-reach regions.

Highlighting the achievement, EMRI Green Health Services state head Sabyasachi Biswal said the service began with 280 ambulances and has since expanded into a robust fleet of 1,366 ambulances, now covering all 30 districts of Odisha.

The expansion reflects the state’s sustained commitment to strengthening emergency healthcare services for every citizen.

A key pillar of the 108 Ambulance Service is its 24×7 integrated call centre in the Capital city.

The centre promptly receives emergency calls, accurately locates patients, and dispatches the nearest available ambulance, ensuring swift response during critical situations.

In 2025 alone, the service benefited 15,74,177 people, including 11,85,031 emergency patients and 3,88,622 pregnant women and infants.

Additionally, the service extended emergency support to nearly one lakh road accident victims, playing a crucial role in saving lives and reducing response-time delays.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the ambulance operating agency EMRI Green Health Services places strong emphasis on vehicle readiness and reliability.

Six in-house workshops staffed with skilled mechanics operate across the state for quick maintenance and repairs.

Furthermore, 62 backup ambulances are strategically deployed to immediately replace any vehicle taken off-road, ensuring emergency services remain unaffected.

Addressing the challenges of riverine and cut-off areas, six 108 boat ambulances have been deployed in Malkangiri, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, and Koraput districts, extending lifesaving services to communities with limited road connectivity.

Odisha has also witnessed the extraordinary dedication of ambulance drivers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and helpers, who consistently go beyond their call of duty—donating blood during emergencies, returning lost valuables, and navigating treacherous terrain to reach patients.

Their acts of compassion during floods, cyclones, and the COVID-19 pandemic have earned widespread public appreciation.

With strategically positioned ambulances, trained medical personnel, and a strong monitoring system, the 108 Ambulance Service ensures that every citizen— urban or rural—receives emergency care completely free of cost.

From the first distress call to pre-hospital treatment and safe hospital transfer, the service remains accessible to all.

Having touched over 1.5 crore lives, the 108 Ambulance Service stands today as a symbol of trust, reliability, and compassion, continuing its mission to save lives and strengthen emergency healthcare delivery across Odisha.