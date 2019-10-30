In the race to boast higher megapixel counts to impress customers, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to have left everyone else behind, if the company’s claims are anything to go by.

While hardware support for 108 megapixel cameras have existed since a while, Mi Note 10 is likely to become the first smartphone to use it all.

Finer details of Mi Note 10 are yet to be revealed. The company, however, took to Twitter to announce the phone that will feature 108MP PentaCam.

“Introducing the world’s FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover,” the company tweeted.

Introducing the world's FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover pic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019

According to several reports, Mi Note 10 is likely to feature as many as five cameras on the back. The official teaser for the Mi Note 10 came a day after Xiaomi’s China unit began teasing Mi CC9 Pro – which many suggest as the Mi Note 10 for Chinese customers. Both these phones are being promoted as next-generation phones with 108-megapixel primary camera.

Besides, Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are believed to share the same model number – M1910f4e, according to several certification leaks.

Xiaomi is yet to announce a launch date for Mi Note 10 at this point. That said, reports suggest that the penta camera setup of this phone includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view, a telephoto lens, a macro camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait shooter. The telephoto lens of this phone is said to be capable of 50x digital zoom and 10x hybrid zoom offering never-seen-before kind of capabilities in a phone.