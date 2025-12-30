Guwahati: Eleven people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, police said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Guwahati’s Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta said the Special Task Force (STF) arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs provided by central agencies.

An operation was carried out last night in Barpeta, Chirang, and Darrang districts of Assam, along with Tripura. We have arrested a total of 11 jihadi elements, who were working under direct orders from Bangladesh-based groups,” he said.

Those arrested were members of the newly-formed Indian Mujahideen-K, he said.

“Ten of them were apprehended from Assam, and one from Tripura. Their main aim was to destabilise Assam and the rest of the Northeast. They wanted to establish ‘Muslim supremacy’ in this part of the country,” he claimed.

PTI