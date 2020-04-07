Kendrapara: With the identification of first COVID-19 patient in Kendrapara district Monday, the district administration Tuesday took precautionary measures and sealed 11 villages that are within three-kilometre radius from ground zero in Aul area.

The administration had already sealed the patient’s village Monday itself.

Meanwhile, family members of the patient and all those who came in contact with him have been kept in home quarantine. Their swab samples have also been sent for testing. Their course of treatment will be decided according to their reports which are awaited, it was learnt.

Briefing about the patient’s travel history, collector Samarth Verma said the patient is 32 years old and he returned from Dubai March 24. The entire village has been disinfected and entry and exit points have been sealed.

Each of the 11 villages will be disinfected one after the other and necessary measures will be taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

PNN