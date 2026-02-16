Bhubaneswar: An 11-year-old boy has been missing since February 9 after he stepped out to play near his home at Shantipalli Basti under the jurisdiction of Saheed Nagar police station.

The child, identified as Dillip Shabar, was reported missing by his mother, Sunita Shabar, who lodged a complaint with the police.

The boy’s mother, Sunita Shabar, recounted her ordeal, saying, “ Monday (February 9), my son was playing near our house. When I went to check on him, he was nowhere to be found.

At times, he would hide out of fear of his father and later turn up near the local temple. But this time, despite searching everywhere, we could not locate him, which prompted us to file a missing person complaint.”

Sunita Shabar added that the family had neither scolded nor beaten her son on the day he went missing.

Besides lodging a written complaint, she said she searched for Dillip Shabar at relatives’ homes across different locations, but the efforts proved futile, with no trace of the child found.

“I want the police to find my son immediately, and I appeal to the public to help locate him,” said Sunita Shabar.

However, no official response had been received from the Saheed Nagar Police Station regarding the incident at the time of reporting.