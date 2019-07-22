Bhubaneswar: State Vigilance has filed cases against 112 police officers between January 2015 and June this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed Assembly, Monday.

In a written reply to a question of Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak, Naveen said 63 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), 28 sub-inspectors (SI) and 21 inspectors have been brought under the purview of various Vigilance cases since January 2015.

He said 30 cops have been dismissed from service from January 2012 to June 2019. Out of the 30 cops, 18 are ASI rank officials, eight SI and four are inspectors, the Chief Minister said.

The government, he said, has not received order from any court to initiate vigilance case against the cops so far.

Replying to a question asked by BJP legislator Kusum Tete, Naveen said four vigilance cases have been registered for illegal mining in state since January 1, 2012. Two cases have been filed by Berhampur Vigilance wing against 11 persons including 10 mining officials (in each case) for illegal mining of stone. The four illegal mining cases including highlighted Uliburu mining scam have been registered against 35 persons, he said.

The Vigilance has submitted charge sheets in two cases and both the cases are now under sub judice. The other two cases filed September 30, 2012 are still under investigation, the CM added.