Bhubaneswar: Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the health insurance scheme of Odisha, scripted a record growth in terms of the number of partner hospitals, even as the number of claims raised by the empanelled hospitals crossed 12.11 lakh by December 15, a source said Friday.

This came to the fore in a recent review meeting chaired by chief executive officer (CEO) of State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) D Brundha wherein additional secretary-cum-joint CEO Subhananda Mohapatra presented the updates.

Matters relating to the judicious disposal of claims raised by empanelled hospitals, quick redressal of the grievances, performance of swasthya mitras among others were discussed in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress so far, Brundha directed the nodal officers to regularly review the empanelled hospitals, especially those outside the state for proper facilitation of the treatment of BSKY card holders. She also directed to orient the district coordinators for timely disposal of the grievances received through Mo Sarkar and various other sources.

The meeting revealed that 816 private super specialty hospitals were brought under the umbrella of BSKY by December 15 this year, clocking a growth of 43.40 per cent over the corresponding period of last calendar year. Besides, around 8,530 government hospitals were striving day and night for realisation of the objective of quality clinical care for all.

Out of 816 empanelled private sector hospitals, 160 were from 16 major states – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In Odisha, 656 private hospitals from different districts partnered with state government for providing quality treatment to the poor.

Concomitantly, the number of claims raised by the empanelled hospitals against treatment of the individual patients crossed 12.11 lakh by December 15. Given the present popularity of BSKY, the number of claims was expected to cross 13 lakh by end of December, 2023. With that number, BSKY would register a record growth of 102 per cent over the previous year.

Corresponding with the growth in number of people treated in private hospitals from among 96.5 lakh families registered under the scheme, the state government paid the bills of more than Rs 2,507.05 crore by December 15. It was expected that the claimed bill amount might cross Rs 2,910 crore by end of December that is set to record a growth of 107 per cent over corresponding period of the last year.

Data revealed that the total claimed bills reached around Rs 1,409.40 crore in 2022.