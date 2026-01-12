Hatadihi/Baula: Tension flared in Inchol village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district after workers of the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD clashed Sunday over a road construction project.

The violence erupted over the ongoing construction of a road from Bhutapada Chhak to Parmanandapur village. Workers from both parties allegedly engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. More than 12 people from both sides were injured in the clash, police said.

Two of the injured persons are critical while more than 10 others suffered minor wounds. With tension running high in the village, police forces were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent further unrest. According to sources, funds amounting to Rs 9 lakh had been sanctioned for the road project.

The approved estimate includes improvement of the road by laying murram and metal. The BJP workers claimed responsibility for the road construction work. However, BJD workers allegedly opposed the project Sunday, resulting in an altercation. The verbal dispute soon turned violent, leading to attacks and counterattacks from both sides. Police personnel from Nandipada, Soso, Anandapur and Ghasipura intervened after receiving information about the clash and brought the situation under control.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the violence, officials said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings. Anandapur MLA Abhimanyu Sethi claimed the responsibility for the road work had been given to BJD workers. He alleged that BJP workers created unrest, leaving four to five members of his party injured.

However, BJP MLA candidate Alok Sethi claimed that the road work had been assigned to BJP workers. He alleged that BJD workers, acting at the MLA’s behest, attacked BJP supporters, injuring at least 10 persons. DSP Prasant Behera said discussions had been held with members of both the parties. He added that detailed information about the injured persons was yet to be received.

Action would be taken after it is clarified who was officially assigned the road work by the block administration. Block Development Officer Ranjan Parida said the road work responsibility had been given to Harekrushna Swain of Inchol panchayat. Police Inspector Dharmendra Shanti said the situation was being closely monitored and no formal complaint had been lodged so far. Hatadihi block MP’s representative Harmohan Sashini alleged that the Anandapur MLA was instigating clashes and unrest for political gain.