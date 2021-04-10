Dhaka: Activists of a hardline Islamist group attacked devotees inside a mosque in northern Bangladesh, injuring at least 12 persons, according to a media report.

The incident took place Friday at the mosque in the Gaibandha district when self-proclaimed Hefazat-e-Islam activists snatched the mic from the Imam and preached about the organisation, Dhaka Tribune reported.

They attacked the devotees who tried to intervene, Imam Motlob Uddin said.

At least 12 men were injured in the attack, the report said.

A case is being filed at Sundarganj Police Station.

Officer in Charge Bulbul Islam said: “Disagreements over the mosque’s committee is the reason for this untoward incident.”

PTI