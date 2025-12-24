Bhubaneswar: SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack will soon have a 12-storey parking facility, Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department sources said Tuesday.

This was revealed after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed various programmes of the H&FW department at Lok Seva Bhavan here.

The meeting discussed in detail the ongoing redevelopment work at SCBMCH.

As the largest medical college and hospital in the state, thousands of patients and their relatives visit the healthcare facility every day. The state government has set a goal to develop SCBMCH into a worldclass healthcare facility. Keeping this in mind, the meeting discussed the necessary parking facilities.

Also Read: Odisha govt notifies creation of 24 new NACs in 14 districts

It was informed in the meeting that a 17-floor (G+16) building with ultramodern parking facilities will be developed on an area of 6.51 acres at SCBMCH.

“This building will have parking facilities up to 12 floors and the remaining floors will house administrative block, anatomy block, B. Pharma and D. Pharma colleges. The parking facility can be used by patients and attendants coming to both SCBMCH and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre,” an official of the H&FW department said.

Along with this, indoor games and swimming pool facilities will also be made available to keep medical students stress-free in accordance with the NEP-2020 provisions. The CM has directed the H&FW department to prepare a DP for this soon.

As many as 13 housing towers are under construction near SCBMCH. A total of 672 residential units and hostel facilities will be provided for 2,244 students in the towers. The CM discussed this project in detail and directed to complete its construction work as soon as possible.

Along with this, the redevelopment work of Berhampur and Burla medical colleges was discussed in the meeting.

The CM suggested that the Panikoili Trauma Care Centre be made operational at the earliest, by setting it up in PPP mode. He said that the Central government PSUs with experience in hospital management should be given priority in this area, and if necessary, the private sector should also be involved.

The meeting also discussed the construction of rest rooms for attendants in the government medical college campuses in Cuttack, Berhampur, Burla, Sundargarh, Koraput, Baripada and Bolangir.

The meeting was attended by H&FW Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswata Mishra, H&FW department Commissioner and Secretary Aswathy S, National Health Mission Director Brundha D and other senior officials.

PNN