Chhatrapur: It has been five days since the ‘Oxygen Checking Campaign’ was launched in Ganajm district with 12,35,740 persons being screened till September 11.

Informing about the progress of the campaign in a tweet, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Saturday said that as many as 4,19,067 persons were screened September 11 alone.

As the screening is underway, so far 312 persons have been under medical supervision and 99 have been reported as having very low SPO2.

Ganjam district administration says that the campaign will make a difference in early detection of symptomatic COVID-19 cases and awareness generation.

The campaign will end September 14.

Notably, the district Saturday reported 58 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 19,125. Of them, 18,361 patients have so far recovered from the disease and 542 are undergoing treatment.

The pandemic disease has so far claimed 214 lives in the district while eight patients have so far died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

