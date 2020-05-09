Ranchi: Maoist guerrillas set 13 vehicles on fire in Jharkhand’s Palamau district Saturday, police said.

According to police, 15 to 16 Maoists raided a crusher stone company at Chaparwar village situated under Pipra police station of Palamau district, early on early Saturday. They set fire to 13 vehicles parked in the area.

The denial of levy by the company is said to be the reason behind the arson.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts in the state.

Every year 50 to 60 vehicles are set on fire in the state by the Maoists.

IANS