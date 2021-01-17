Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions in this city of Madhya Pradesh. The girl was abducted twice in seven days and was raped by the men, a police official said Sunday. He informed that seven of the accused have been arrested. This is the fourth such incident which has taken place in Madhya Pradesh in the last six days. It raises serious concern about the law and order situation under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

The girl’s mother lodged a police complaint January 14 following which seven of the accused were arrested Friday. Search is underway for two other culprits, said the official.

The girl was lured and abducted from a market place here by a person known to her January 4. She was taken to a secluded spot where the person and six others allegedly raped her. They later released her January 5, the police official said. As the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences, she was scared. So the girl did not make any complaint.

The victim was again abducted by one of these accused January 11. She was taken to a desolate place where five people, including three accused in the previous incident and two unidentified truck drivers were present. They allegedly raped her on that day and January 12, the official said.

In the meantime, the girl’s family members lodged a missing person’s complaint with police January 11. The girl later managed to come home following which her mother lodged a police complaint January 14. The victim’s statement was recorded, stated the official.

The Kotwali police have registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections. Among them are 376 (rape) and 366(A) (inducing or seducing minor girl), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official informed.