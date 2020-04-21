New Delhi: With 1,336 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus cases stood at 18,601 Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

The Health Ministry in its morning update said that, of the total cases, 14,759 are active and 590 people have died of the disease.

“At least 3252 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated,” said the Ministry, adding that there are at least 77 foreign nationals, affected with the disease.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit with 4,666 total cases from the state, followed by Delhi with 2,081 cases. The national capital has seen 47 fatalities. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed 1,576 cases and 25 deaths while Tamil Nadu has seen 1,520 cases and 17 deaths so far.

In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the number of positive cases are rising unabatedly and have reached up to 1939 and 1485 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh also reported at least 1184 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 772 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and Telangana, 873 cases.

Kerala and Karnataka reported 408 cases each. Goa has reported 7 cases so far and all the patients have been cured and discharged.

Other states and UTs which have reported positive cases of COVID-19 are Bihar (113), Chandigarh (26), Chhattisgarh (36), Haryana (254), Himachal Pradesh (39), Jammu & Kashmir (368), Jharkhand (46) Ladakh (18), Puducherry (7), Punjab (245), Uttarakhand (46), West Bengal (392), Odisha (74) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (16).

In the north east region of the country Assam reported 35 cases, of which 19 people have recovered. Meghalaya reported 11 cases, Manipur and Tripura have 2 cases each, Mizoram has 1 case of the novel Coronavirus.