Paradip: As many as 14 crew members of a cargo sheep docked at Paradip port tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source, all the infected crew members were shifted to a Bhubaneswar based COVID-19 hospital Sunday and they are presently undergoing treatment there.

The source added that the cargo ship ‘Yasa Mars’ had reached Paradip port three days ago. It had started its journey from Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu. Upon reaching the port in Paradip, they were found to be symptomatic. Swab samples of 28 staff were collected and sent for RT-PCR test. Of them, 14 members’ reports came out to be positive for COVID-19.

They were immediately shifted to a Bhubaneswar based hospital and the remaining crew members have been asked to quarantine themselves.

Meanwhile, the ship has been sanitised, it was learnt.

PNN