Rourkela: In a bid to save the residents of Rourkela city from COVID-19 community transmission the Rourkela Administration has enforced strict quarantine norms in the city for returnees and travelers coming outside the city, Sunday.

“Anyone who stays even for five hours out of the city will have to spend 14-day home quranttine or institutional quarantine as per the instruction of the city administration” , informed Additional District Magistrate Aboli Sunil Naravane.

The norm will be strictly applicable for the people coming from 14 COVID-19 hotspot districts in the State including Khurda, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Puri, Jagatsinghpur,Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Gajam,Balsore, Nayagarh,Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Gajapati, added Naravane.

The decision has been taken by the city after 66 new COVID-19 cases were detected from Sundargarh district in last 24-hours.

In the 14-day quarantine norms people after their arrival in Rourkela city from the above 14 district will have register their name at registration counter of BPUT. Then as per the advice of the doctor they will be shifted to institutional or paid quarantine or home quarantine.

Rourkela administration further clarified that quarantine norm will also be applicable for workers from other districts. For those coming to Rourkela and returning within 72 hours, they will not have to register themselves, but they cannot join the local people here.

PNN