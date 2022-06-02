Berhampur: Fourteen people, including seven juveniles, were nabbed as a major dacoity gang was busted in Ganjam district, police said Thursday.

At least 10 of them were part of a plan to rob a bus, and had assembled near a temple on the outskirts of Bhanjanagar town on Wednesday night when police raided the place.

Four other suspects were arrested later, Bhanjanagar police station inspector Dhiresh Das said.

Investigation revealed that the gang was involved in several dacoity cases in and around Bhanjanagar, he said.

Thirty-nine mobile phones, a laptop, three swords, three crude bombs, chilli powder and three motorcycles were among the items seized from them, according to the police officer.

“We will hand over the mobile phones to the owners after proper verification,” Das said.

PTI