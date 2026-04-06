Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Monday appointed vice-chancellors to 14 state-run universities.

Chandi Prasad Nanda was appointed the new VC of Utkal University, Santosh Kumar Tripathy the new VC of Fakir Mohan University and Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra the VC of Ravenshaw University.

Among the other varsities that got new VCs were Khallikote Unitary University in Berhampur and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri.

“I am confident that under the vision and guidance of these VCs, these universities will continue to excel in education, research, and innovation, shaping the future of higher education in Odisha,” Kambhampati, the chancellor of the varsities, said in a social media post.

The notification for the appointments was issued hours after the opposition BJD warned of massive agitation across the state over the delay in filling the posts of the VCs.

The BJD alleged that there was an administrative paralysis in the universities due to the absence of full-time VCs.

It said the advertisement for VC recruitment was issued around nine months ago, but no appointment was made.