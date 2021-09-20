Malkangiri: Amid allegations of ongoing child trafficking in Malkangiri district, police rescued 15 child labourers and arrested three middlemen at the Kalimela bus stand in this town, Sunday. They were being taken in a car and the vehicle was also seized by the police. Mohan Harijana of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district was the main person behind the trafficking the 15 children to Karimnagar in Telangana where they would be engaged as labourers.

Harijan left the children at the Kalimela bus stand. There, two middlemen identified as Tapan Mandal and Sachin Sardar of MV-57 village were on the verge of taking them to Telangana in a car.

On being informed, Kalimela ASI Kunal Kumar and other officials raided the area and recued the children. A case has been registered against the three. The three accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.