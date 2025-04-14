New Delhi: Fifteen foreign nationals, including two Bangladeshis, have been sent for deportation after being nabbed by the Delhi Police for staying in India without valid visas, an official said Monday.

Besides the Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians and one from Ivory Coast were apprehended during an operation carried out in the Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar areas.

Police said they were found overstaying in India without valid visas and were subsequently sent to a detention centre. After verification, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) ordered their deportation.

PTI