Bhubaneswar: Reports of the 15 persons out of 20, who had attended the Tablighi Jammat meeting organised at Hazrat Nizammudin Dargah in New Delhi, have been received by Health department of Odisha. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

The state government has identified 20 persons, including six foreigners, who returned to Odisha from the Tablighi Jammat meeting held in New Delhi. Their samples were collected and sent for testing. According to the Health department, 15 of them tested negative for the virus.

Out of the 15 negative cases, Rourkela has the maximum with 12 and one each from Kendrapara, Cuttack and Ganjam districts.

Notably, the Kendrapara police have identified a Maulana who had attended the meet and admitted him to the isolation ward of Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital Wednesday.

It was also learnt that several foreigners – from Malaysia, Indonesia, Sudan and Djibouti – attending this event in Nizamuddin had passed through Rourkela.

PNN