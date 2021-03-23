Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly passed Tuesday two new resolutions. Among them were 15 per cent reservations of seats in both medical and engineering colleges for students passing out from government-run high schools. The second resolution was the ‘Inclusion of Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.’

Notably, the State Cabinet had proposed reservation for admission into medical and engineering colleges for students who pass out from government high schools. Accordingly, the government had constituted a High Power Committee January 7, 2021. The committee had suggested that a quota be fixed for students passing out of government-run schools.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the resolution Tuesday. The passing of the resolution will benefit government school students especially in the rural belt.

The second resolution ‘Inclusion of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution’ was also passed unanimously in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

At a time when the entire Odisha is celebrating the 100th year of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the State Tuesday, the historic resolution holds significance.

PNN