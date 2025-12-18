Deogarh: Deogarh witnessed heightened tension Wednesday as a 12-hour shutdown over healthcare demands coincided with the early-morning launch of bus services from a new bus stand.

The District Mahila Ekata Manch called the dawn-to-dusk bandh, demanding round-the-clock health services at the old district headquarters hospital following its relocation to a place about 6 km away.

Shops, markets, offices and public transport remained shut, while protesters blocked National Highway 49 at Rajamunda Square.

Police detained more than 150 protesters, including Deogarh MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal. Protesters later burned effigies of the Chief Minister, Union and state ministers, and district officials, warning of intensified agitation if demands are not met.

Meanwhile, amid the shutdown, the district administration and the private bus owners’ association quietly launched bus operations from the newly built Baliroi bus stand at around 5:15 am.

District Collector Kabindra Kumar Sahu, SP Anil Kumar Mishra, municipal officer-in-charge Prajit Kumar Bhoj and association president Rajkishore Das flagged off the services.