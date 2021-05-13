Bhubaneswar: As many as 156 empty oxygen tankers, 526 oxygen concentrators and 140 oxygen cylinders have been transported by 75 Indian Air Force planes from Bhubaneswar to various locations in the country, a source in Biju Patnaik International Airport said Thursday.

The Indian Air Force deployed several of its assets including C17 Globemaster, C130J Super Hercules and AN-32 tactical airlift planes between April 23 and May 11 for ferrying the emergency supplies from Bhubaneswar airport to other locations.

Besides, a total 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of COVID-19 vaccine have also been transported through various airlines till May 9, 2021 through the airport.

Similarly, 41 pieces of oxygen concentrator were transported through various airlines as well. Transportation of 3,500 pieces of 10 Litre Seamless Cylinder and 1,520 pieces of 46.7 L seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries, a source in the airport said.

PNN