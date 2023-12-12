Mumbai: The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne will open August 15, 2024, and will feature the Indian Independence Day Celebrations (flag hoisting), IFFM Awards night, IFFM Dance Competition, and IFFM Closing Night.

The upcoming edition of the film festival was announced by Victoria governor, Margaret Gardner AC, at an IFFM industry event held in Mumbai.

In attendance was Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, IFFM Festival Director, along with various leading films makers, studio heads, stars, and stakeholders of the Indian film industry.

The festival also announced a new festival initiative called IFFM Baari, which means ‘House’ in Bengali.

IFFM Baari will be an inclusive space for founders and leaders from diverse creative industries to engage with emerging creative voices, especially from the South Asian communities.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was also honoured with the IFFM Excellence Award.

The award was confirmed for the 2023 festival, but the actress was unable to accept the award at the time.

Shabana said: “I am so grateful I was here among this small yet important gathering of my peers from the industry. I always believe it’s the actors who get all the honours and attention, but I truly believe that actors and films are a result of all the teams behind the camera. I am thankful to every technician, spot boy, light guy, everyone who deserves to be celebrated. I’m grateful to the governor, the government of Victoria, and IFFM to honour me with the Excellence in Cinema Award.”

This year will also premiere ‘My Melbourne’ — a new format mentored by four filmmakers, Rima Das, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz, and Onir with four relevant and timely stories celebrating diversity with new films celebrating the LGBTQAI+ community, disability, race, and gender.