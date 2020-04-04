Bhubaneswar: State government Saturday said 16 new COVID-19 patients detected recently have been admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack which hosts a COVID special hospital, inaugurated by the government few days back.

Subroto Bagchi, state government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 said, “The third person is admitted to Capital Hospital while the fourth one is at AIIMS. Remaining 16 new cases of COVID 19 have been admitted to the Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.”

The first and second patients have already been discharged after being tested negative for the disease. The official said that out of a total 1,395 persons tested in the state so far, positive cases remain at 20.

Bagchi also appealed to the religious leaders in the state to persuade the persons from their religion to come forward for treatment in suspected cases. The official also said that now it has become binding for the private and government clinics to inform the government about flue like symptoms among patients especially persons having respiratory issues.

“Private and government hospitals have now been asked to report to the government surveillance cell in cases of patients coming with flu-like symptoms especially with respiratory issues. In case of defiance and non-reporting, actions will be taken as per the Clinical Establishment Act,” said Bagchi.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that the shut down was successful in the state as close to 90 per cent of the population cooperated. He also said that in the entire lockdown period the police has seized close to 4000 vehicles for defiance of the orders.

“There were 2007 cases of defiance of orders related to COVID rules. 2004 of them were related to lockdown violations,” he said.

