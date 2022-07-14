Kiev: At least 17 people, including two children, were killed as Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Vinnytsia city, local media reported.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General office said, “Seventeen people were killed and several dozen people were injured in the missile strikes.”

Three Russian missiles hit a building with office space in city, also affecting the nearby residential buildings, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that 25 cars burned out completely in the incident.