Bhopal: Three days after a 17-year-old tribal girl was abducted and gangraped in Madhya Pradesh, the state Police claimed to have arrested three persons involved in the case.

The tribal girl was abducted from a village in Rewa district and was raped by three persons, of them two are minors. The incident occurred on Sunday night at a village located around 80 km from the district headquaters, Shiv Kumar Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rewa told Tuesday.

Verma said the police was informed about the incident on Monday and following which a team of local police (Hanumana police station) started search operations and all accused have been arrested.

In her complaint, the victim told the police that on Sunday night, she along with one of her friend was returning to her home from market, when three persons abducted and took her to the forest and raped her.

“Three persons, including two minors are involved in the case and all have been arrested. The victim, who belongs to the tribal community was beaten up by the ccused and raped,” Verma further added.

Police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Panel Code (IPC), abduction, hurting and threatening the victim. “They have been also booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Verma added.