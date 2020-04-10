Berhampur: The police in Ganjam district have seized 1,757 vehicles from April 4 till date for breaking lockdown rules implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the imposition of lockdown in Odisha, the police have been asking people not to use their two and four-wheelers to visit local markets and other places. However, as the appeal has fallen on deaf ears the police have been forced to crackdown on the movement of vehicles. Police have also imposed hefty fines on the owners of the vehicles that have been seized.

The police however, are helping senior citizens and physically-challenged people in Ganjam district. At many places police are delivering medicines and essential commodities at the doorsteps of these people.

It should be stated here that the lockdown in Odisha has been extended till April 30. Odisha has been the first state in India to extend the lockdown and now many other states are contemplating doing the same. The Odisha government has also declared that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 17. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Odisha went up to 48 Thursday with six new persons being hit by the virus.

