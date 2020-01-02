Cuttack: The state government has given its approval to fill 179 vacant faculty posts at Ravenshaw University here.

The state government has asked the university authorities to complete the recruitment process within the stipulated period. The Higher Education department has sent a letter to Ravenshaw University Registrar Maheswar Agasti in this regard, sources said.

The recruitment process at the university has stopped since 2014. The classroom teaching as well as administrative work at the university has been affected by the faculty crunch, sources added.

It is learnt that 24 out of the total 29 sanctioned professor posts are lying vacant in the varsity. Similarly, 45 posts of associate professors out of 71 sanctioned ones had not been filled by the authorities. Moreover, the university has only 64 assistant professors out of the sanctioned posts of 167.

“The authorities concerned will issue a notice for the recruitment of teaching staff within a few days,” said a source.

When contacted, the university registrar confirmed that they have received a letter with regard to the faculty recruitment from the Higher Education department. However, he did not disclose anything more on the issue.