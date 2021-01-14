Baripada: Two boys including a minor allegedly gangraped a 19-year-old girl near her village under Baraipada Town Police limits in Mayurbhanj district Thursday morning.

The victim Thursday afternoon lodged an FIR at Baripada town police station. The cops immediately reached the spot and held two accused including a minor.

The accused have been identified as Sanu Singh (25) and a 17-yr-old minor boy.

Sources said the girl’s parents work in Tamil Nadu. The girl has been residing with her elder sister in the village.

According to the FIR lodged by the girl, she had gone to a nearby ground around 3 AM to relieve herself. Meanwhile, the accused duo, who had also gone to the ground, forcibly took her to the river and raped her.

Later, she somehow managed to escape the spot and narrated her ordeal to her elder sister, the FIR added.

Based on the FIR, Baripada town police sub-inspector Ranjan Kumar Behera visited the spot for a detailed investigation along police team and scientific teams.

Police also sent the girl and the two accused for medical examination. The cops have seized two mobile phones belonging to the accused duo and clothes of the girl from near the river bank. A detailed probe into the incident is on.

PNN