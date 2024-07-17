Bhubaneswar: The first selection merit list for Phase-I online admissions to Plus II courses will be released July 20, School and Mass Education department announced Tuesday. The selection process is facilitated through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. A total of 4,76,074 students have applied for 5,48,313 seats in higher secondary education for 2024-25 session. The shortlisted candidates will be enrolled in Class XI across various streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Upashastri. The online application process had concluded July 12. Selected candidates can download their intimation letters from the portal.

Notifications about the assigned institutions will be sent via WhatsApp or SMS. Admissions at the respective institutions will continue from July 22 to July 27. Candidates assigned to a lower preference institution may submit a ‘slideup request’ to shift to their preferred choice between July 22 and July 30. The request will be processed based on the availability of seats after the first merit list admission concludes. Classes for the new academic year will begin August 1. All higher secondary schools in the state have received guidelines for the admission process through SAMS.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP