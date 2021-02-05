Chennai: England captain Joe Root’s third consecutive Test century (128 batting) and his 200-run stand for the third wicket opener Dom Sibley helped the visitors reach 263 for three wickets at stumps on the first day of their first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Friday.

Root became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sibley on 87 off the last ball of the day to help India end the day on a positive note for themselves on a day that largely belonged to England.

Brief scores: England 263/3 wkts (Joe Root 128 batting, Dom Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 2/40) vs India