Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to develop Chandrabhaga and Talasari beaches, in an attempt to augment tourist footfall in the state through beach tourism.

Presiding over a high-level meeting Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government has initiated steps for the development of Chandrabhaga beach on Puri-Konark marine drive road and Talasari beach in Balasore district. The two sites will be developed as world-class tourist destinations.

He said that state government has given priority to tourism development in order to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

He directed the officials to develop 1-km area at Chandrabhaga beach and include facilities like water sports, recreation, cycle track, pavement, wooden track by the beach, space for children’s activity centre, podium to enjoy sunrise and adventure sports in the master plan to be prepared for the purpose.

Naveen further directed to prepare waste management system, landscaping and solar lighting along with ensuring the participation of local people.

The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to develop an area of 2.4-km at Talsari beach and encourage construction of standard and budget hotels there.

Besides, the place will have pavilion, kiosk, sitting islands, solar photovoltaic panels, amphitheatres, restaurants and art & craft plaza to attract the tourists, he added.

For the security of tourists, Naveen asked to deploy a sufficient number of lifeguards at the beaches. The government has set a target to complete the infrastructure development projects by October 2021. The Chief Minister strictly instructed the officials to complete the project on time.

Expressing happiness over Blue Flag tag to Puri beach, Patnaik advised the officials concerned to take steps for getting Blue Flag tag for Jahania, Niladri and Muhan beaches of Puri district and Haripur & Pati-Sonepur beaches of Ganjam district in the coming two years.