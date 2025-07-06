Bhubaneswar: The IQAC Cell and Department of Economics of Derabis College jointly organised a national workshop titled ‘Data to Dissertation with Qualitative Approaches for Student Projects’ July 3 and 4.

The event was graced by Bhabani Sankar Mohanty from the Department of Statistics, Central University of Tamil Nadu; Sharada Prasad Sahoo from the Department of Business Administration, Berhampur University and Md Imran, ICSSR research fellow from the Department of Women’s Studies, Utkal University.

The workshop was inaugurated by Principal Chandra Sekhar Nayak, who also delivered the welcome address, emphasising the significance of such academic initiatives.

The event received an overwhelming response from faculty members, students, and staff.

IQAC Coordinator Biswajit Sahoo introduced the guests, while the head of the Economics department, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, extended a note of gratitude to the organisers and students for ensuring the success of the programme.

