Berhampur: Two COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at dedicated TATA COVID-19 Hospital at Sitalapalli in Ganjam district have been missing from the hospital since Saturday.

A search was launched after the hospital authority lodged an FIR at local police Monday.

Sources said, the Excise Intelligence officials arrested two persons from Berhampur New Bus Stand in charge of smuggling cannabis, July 3. After seizing huge quantities of cannabis from the duo, they sent the duo to Berhampur jail.

As per the COVID-19 guidelines swab samples of the two marijuana peddlers had been collected for COVID-19. However, the test report of the duo came out positive.

Then the jail authority shifted them to the COVID hospital, July 10 for their treatment. However, two days after being admitted in the hospital, the duo fled from the hospital i.e. July 12.

According to the jail authority the peddlers are the residents of Bhubaneswar. Police is searching nearby areas of Ganjam district and also in Bhubaneswar to nab the duo.

