Bhubaneswar: Giving a last warning to habitual violators of Covid norms, the state government Monday said heavy fine will be imposed on offenders from Wednesday.

Addressing a presser here, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said it is important to check the spread of virus.

“We have been announcing lockdowns and shutdowns for last six months but this cannot go on forever. Now, relaxation has been given so that people can earn livelihood. But, there is a need to ensure a balance between lives and livelihood,” he said.

Jena said 10 senior IAS and IPS officers had conducted surprise visits in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar last Friday and based on their feedback, videos were shot using drone cameras the following day.

“The videos showed that people are crowding markets, not maintaining social distancing and also not wearing masks. With such behaviour, we are inviting the virus home and will never be able to win this fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Doctors and experts worldwide have stressed social distancing, usage of mask and personal hygiene, which are the only defense against the virus till vaccine is found. “Unfortunately, many of us have started taking things for granted,” he said.

It is high time to re-learn the regulations in two days after which police will start stringent enforcement, he said.

“Police have been asked to take stringent action from Wednesday and start imposing heavy fines against those who violate the norms at public places. We are being forced to take such steps because people are failing to realise the consequences. We cannot afford to put many lives in danger for the mistakes and violations of a few,” he warned.

Surprise checks in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will continue to curb blatant violations of social distancing and obligatory mask norms. Violators will be penalised because of whom the virus is spreading, he said. The SRC urged the community leaders to cooperate with the government in this fight against pandemic.

As per the existing rules, one will have to pay `1,000 for first two offences of not wearing a mask and splitting at public places and `5,000 for third time violation.

If more than 10 people gather at one place, the person organizing or causing the congregation will have to fork out `1 lakh fine. For violation of physical distance norms, one has to pay `2,000 for the first offence and `10,000 for subsequent offences.