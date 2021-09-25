Sundargarh: Two persons were crushed to death while eight others sustained grievous injuries in a tragic road mishap after a private bus in which they were travelling hit a pedestrian and overturned near Rambahal under Rajgangpur block in Sundargarh Friday night.

Reports said, more than 15 devotees had gone to visit Dargah of Lal Shah Baba in Rajgangpur locality in the district. The incident occurred when the devotees were on their way back home after visiting the Dargah.

An eyewitness claimed the mishap occurred at around 10.30pm in the night.

Also read: Odisha registers 602 new Covid-19 cases; 79 below 18 years

Due to callous driving, the driver of the bus lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit a pedestrian leading to the mishap. The pedestrian was crushed to death under the wheels of the vehicle while a woman passenger in the ill-fated bus also died on the spot, the eyewitness added.

On being informed by locals, Rajgangpur police immediately rushed to the accident site. The injured were rescued and sent to a health facility nearby. Police have registered a case and launched a probe.

The condition of the injured people remained critical during the filing of this report.

PNN