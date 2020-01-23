Balasore: Vigilance sleuths apprehended two government officials- — a clerk and a temporary data entry operator of the district Labour Department red-handed for accepting Rs 3,000 in this district, Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Satyabrata Behera and Minakshi Singh.

According to sleuths, the duo had demanded Rs 3,000 from one Rakesh Mahal of Kahalia area in the district for renewing his labour card.

Rakesh approached the Vigilance officials and narrated his ordeal. Based on the complaint, the officials of the anti-corruption wing registered a case, laid a trap and nabbed both the accused while they were accepting the gratification. The bribe amount was seized from his possession.

PNN