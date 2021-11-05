Berhampur/Jharsuguda: A former sarpanch was found dead Friday under mysterious circumstances alongside the main road near Baurisukunda water factory under Bada Bazaar police limits in Berhampur city of Ganjam district.

According to a police official, the deceased was identified as Pradeep Bisoyi. He was elected the sarpanch of Antei panchayat under Digapahandi block of the district three terms.

Bisoyi was previously lodged in jail following his arrest in connection with a case and was recently released on parole. The sarpanch was residing in Gate Bazaar locality of Berhampur and was on his way to his poultry farm at Antei village early in the morning when he was allegedly murdered.

Some miscreants reportedly attacked the sarpanch with sharp-edged weapons and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot, the official stated.

Passers-by spotted the mutilated body and later informed police about the incident. Bada Bazaar police reached the crime site and initiated a probe into the alleged murder.

“Bada Bazaar police got information at around 8.20am and rushed to the spot. They have recovered a motorbike, sharp weapons and some documents from near mutilated body of the former sarpanch Bisoyi,” Berhampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said.

Probe into the incident is underway and persons involved in it will be nabbed soon. The body of Bisoyi has been sent for post-mortem, the SDPO further said.

“My uncle was going to his poultry farm in the morning when he was attacked on the way. He was recently released on bail and his murder could be fallout of past enmity,” a family member of Bisoyi named Rintu expressed demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

In another incident, a youth was allegedly murdered Thursday night by his friend at Kumbhari village under Badamal block in Jharsuguda. The deceased was identified as Jatish Sahu.

According to an official source, a friend of Jatish hit the latter’s face with a brick following an altercation over an issue which has not been known yet.

Jatish left his house at around 10.30 PM after receiving a phone call from one of his friends. Following a frantic search, he was found in a pool of blood, the deceased’s brother Pintu stated.

After being rescued in critical condition by the family members, Jatish was rushed to a local hospital at around 11.30pm. Later, doctors at the health facility referred him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

However, it was too late for Jatish and he succumbed to injuries on his way to VIMSAR.

Police have detained two persons in this connection and a probe into the incident is underway.

